ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish school officials and school board members are using the summer months to keep in contact with students and parents through educational involvement.

Each school board member selected a family from their respected district to attend. The hope is that those families will serve as ambassadors in their districts, working to bridge a certain gap between school officials and parents while opening up lines of communication.

Coordinator of Parent and Family Engagement Tawaswha Thomas says it works in creating relationships between families and communities but also building relationships in the families itself. Through an initiative from the state, the “Be Engaged” initiative, St. Landry Parish school officials are working with the elected school board members to engage everyone in educational and school activities. “We have to have a line of communication between families and communities and families and schools,” Thomas explains.

She says the summer months are the best time to open up to students and their families. Thomas continues, “Eliminating some brain drain with summer months.” Thomas also says while training the families to become quote ambassadors for the district, students are introduced to instructional text and lessons they can take with them back into the classrooms.