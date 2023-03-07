OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A women is missing after last seen at an Opelousas hospital.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Naomi Linn Fortson, 47, was last when she was transported to Opelousas General Hospital on March 2. She was discharged from the hospital that same night.

Fortson was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt. She is described as a white female with shoulder length, black hair and green eyes. She has the letters “dn” tattooed on her left forearm.

Naomi Linn Fortson

If you have seen Fortson or know her location, please contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.