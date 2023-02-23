OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish authorities searching for an inmate that disappeared from a work detail in Opelousas.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Antonio Richard, an inmate at the Parish Jail, was on a work detail near Opelousas General Hospital Main Campus. Richard ran from deputies and was headed east on Prudhomme St.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Richard was last seen wearing a neon yellow/green shirt with “SLPSO” on the back, blue jeans and black rubber boots. He is described as a white male, 5’2”, weighing 150 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair that is cut short but may have small dreads.

No other information is available at this time. More will be provided as it becomes available.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.