ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Work lately at the St. Landry Parish Animal Shelter has been non-stop after 30 dogs were dropped off in the span of two days.

Director Terri Courville said the shelter altered its intake operations slightly to help the animals already in their care.

Courville said that shelter workers have been working day and night. In the last two days, 30 puppies have arrived at the shelter.

Courville said the shelter and its volunteers have been slammed this week with multiple strays and owner surrenders.

“Our conditions could become the conditions of the abused animal,” Courville explained. “We have to only take in as much as we can care for.”

The biggest call to action and the shelter’s biggest need is rescuers and fosters.

In a Facebook post, the shelter said intake is closed until next week. However, Courville said their devotion to helping animals will not waver.

She said the shelter will go and rescue animals in dire need, but it cannot handle owner surrenders at the moment.

“If you have a stray, I will supply the food. Please just feed it until we can take it,” Courville added.

The shelter will supply the necessary items needed for fostering.

“They need out. They need someone,” Courville said.

For more information about the shelter, click here.