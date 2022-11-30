ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The director of the St. Landry Parish Animal Control shelter has been fired.

Terri Courvelle was let go Wednesday by St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard, and will be replaced by Spencer Carnette, News 10 has confirmed.

Carnette was one of two investigators hired by St. Landry Parish Animal Control in an attempt to tackle numerous calls about neglect and animal attacks the parish has received.

Bellard declined to give a reason why Courvelle was fired, saying he does not comment on personnel issues.

Updates will follow as information is released.