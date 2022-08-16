OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish council approved expanding the number of voting precincts, even after cutting them in half in 2019.

This expansion would restore polling locations that changed in 2021 when the council voted to consolidate larger precincts. Parish President Jessie Bellard says the idea was to clean up and reassess.

In 2019, the parish had 92 voting precincts. In December of that year, the council voted to change it to 53, cutting almost 40 precincts. That didn’t take effect until 2021. “That messed up a lot of people,” explains Bellard.

However, in July 2022, the council voted to add precincts. “We went from 92 to 53 to 94. It was a waste of time and money,” says Bellard.

Bellard says on Wednesday, he will address the council asking them to pass a resolution, changing a few precincts from one polling place to another. “Even if you have the right precinct, they gave you a polling place that is not correct. We are having to address those,” Bellard adds.

Bellard is asking residents when you receive your new voting cards in the mail, to take a look at your precinct and voting location. He says to make sure it fits where you live.

If you have any concerns, contact the Registrar of Voters Office.