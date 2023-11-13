ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A St. Landry Parish man has been sentenced to 70 year of hard labor for committing sex crimes against juveniles.

On Thursday Nov. 9, Larry Primeaux Sr., 73, of Washington, was sentenced to seventy years of hard labor, with fifty of those years to be served without probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Primeaux had been found guilty in October by a St. Landry Parish jury on five counts of sex crimes against two victims who were under the age of thirteen at the time of the crimes. The crimes Primeaux was found guilty of include:

Two counts of sexual battery

Two counts of molestation of a juvenile

One count of Indecent behavior with a juvenile

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It took the jury less than 30 minutes to convict the defendant on all counts in the Oct. 25 hearing, authorities said.

Latest Post