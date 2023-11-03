ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — In St. Landry Parish, a merger between St. Landry EMS and Acadian Ambulance seeks to improve response times and extend the reach to those in need throughout the parish.

“It’s an acquisition and a partnership that we think both parties are committed to bettering and improving EMS services in St. Landry Parish,” Paul Fuselier of Acadian Ambulance said. “The joint effects of us coming together are only going to enhance what we do there.”

Fuselier said the acquisition came about after realizing the EMS business has made it a challenge for smaller businesses like St. Landry EMS to grow, leading both companies to realize they could be more effective working together.

The acquisition resulted in 90% of interested employees transitioning from St. Landry EMS to Acadian Ambulance.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All St. Landry EMS resources and equipment are also still in use, with the plan to add additional locations and extend the reach in the future.

“St. Landry Parish Council feels the need to have a resource up in the north park of the parish,” Fuselier said. “We’re working currently on obtaining a lease on a piece of property, we’re going to be putting a building to house a unit up in the north part of St. Landry Parish and see if we can help with some of the responses in that particular area.”

Earlier in the year, News 10 heard from Parish President Jessie Bellard who aimed to decrease ambulance response times for emergencies.

With the two companies now working together, Fuselier said that goal is now within reach.

“It doesn’t reduce resources, so response times are going to be at least maintained,” Fuselier said. “Now, how do we reduce that? It’s going to take us daily looking at calls and how they’re coming in and where they’re coming in. We even go as far as looking at historical data and managing our resources. Moving our resources. And we do that on a daily basis.”

Fuselier wants to assure everyone in St. Landry Parish this acquisition does not result in a decrease in resources.

All resources for both companies will be in use to ensure everyone is taken care of.

Latest Posts