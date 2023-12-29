Editor’s note: This story was corrected from a previous version that mistakenly labeled Butler as a St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy. We regret the error.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who they believe shot Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc and his wife Crystal on Dec. 22.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said arrest warrants have been issued for Savannah Butler, an Opelousas Police officer, on charges of negligent injury, obstruction of justice and illegal discharge of a firearm.

“She didn’t turn herself in, she’s out on the lam,” Guidroz said. “We’re trying to scoop her up.”

Chief Graig LeBlanc was shot in the hand and his wife Crystal was shot in the arm at Butler’s residence on Garnet Drive, Guidroz said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

