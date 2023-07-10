ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – When getting out of your car this summer, St. Landry Crime Stoppers wants to remind you to “look before you lock it.”
The purpose of “looking before you lock it” is to make sure you’ve removed your child or pet before turning off your vehicle.
According to St. Landry Crime Stoppers, “Nearly 20 percent of kids died when parents left a child in a vehicle, the rest died playing in an unattended vehicle.”
Some helpful tips to help save your child or pets lives are:
- Leave your cell phone, a shoe, or a purse in the backseat, this will make you check your car when you get out.
- Never leave a pet or child inside the vehicle unattended, no matter how long you think you might be.
- Make it a habit to keep your vehicles locked at home and have your sitters lock their vehicles.
- About 30% of children die of heat stroke when “curious” kids simply enter vehicles that are parked in the driveway.
- Teach your kids how to unbuckle their seat belt, honk the horn, how to turn on flashers or hazard lights, and how to open front doors.