ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – When getting out of your car this summer, St. Landry Crime Stoppers wants to remind you to “look before you lock it.”

The purpose of “looking before you lock it” is to make sure you’ve removed your child or pet before turning off your vehicle.

According to St. Landry Crime Stoppers, “Nearly 20 percent of kids died when parents left a child in a vehicle, the rest died playing in an unattended vehicle.”

Some helpful tips to help save your child or pets lives are: