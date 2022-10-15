ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Crime Stoppers are asking for assistance in identifying and locating two individuals wanted for the alleged use of counterfeit money.

According to authorities, the individuals below are wanted for questioning in regard to counterfeit money used at the Opelousas 190 Truck Stop, located at the 1200 block of Hwy 190.

Courtesy of St. Landry Crime Stoppers

According to authorities, they may be driving a dark-colored, older model Buick.

Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS.