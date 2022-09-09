ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Crime Stoppers and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for assistance in locating a missing teen.

Eber Zuniga Espinal, 17, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Vautrot Rd. in the Sunset area.

Espinal is described as 5’6 and about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants (school uniform).

Courtesy of St. Landry Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information on the location of Espinal is asked to call the St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS or the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 948-6516.