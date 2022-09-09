ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Crime Stoppers and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for assistance in locating a missing teen.
Eber Zuniga Espinal, 17, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Vautrot Rd. in the Sunset area.
Espinal is described as 5’6 and about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants (school uniform).
Anyone with information on the location of Espinal is asked to call the St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS or the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 948-6516.