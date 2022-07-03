OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry BBQ Fest kicked off the Fourth of July weekend. Occurring from Friday through Sunday at the Yambilee Building.

Live performances from various musicians, carnival rides, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, and the barbecue cook-off. It’s a festival that has been gone but not forgotten since 2014. Parish President Jessie Bellard said he wanted to bring it back this year. “This is what we’re trying to express to the people. You come out here, and you see kids. You see their parents with them. You see them riding rides together; this is what our parish is all about,” says Bellard.

Robert Hillard is one of the festival-goers at the BBQ Festival. He said, “It’s so great to see it kind of back again today with food, family, and music. You can’t go wrong with that.”

Hillard enjoyed the many activities with his family and expressed how he missed the family-oriented festival. “I’m a lifelong resident of Opelousas, and in years past, the Yambilee festival on these same grounds was always an exciting time for families to gather,” said Hillard.

“It’s good to see the smiles on these kids’ faces; they’re enjoying themselves out here,” said Terrek Batiste, a festival goer. Sunday night ends with a large firework display.