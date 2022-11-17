OPELOUSAS, la. (KLFY) — In Opelousas, the St. Landry Ag Arena is currently undergoing a large renovation, helping both the community and the economy.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard told News 10, “It’s a great venue and a great place for people to go do rodeos and roping and everything else but it was missing a part, we needed to add on to it and add space to it to make it more accessible to people.”

Adding new horse stalls and wash racks, the 60-foot addition to the arena also creates an environment for outdoor and entertainment activities such as the return of the rodeo.

“Our main focus is on the rodeos, we’re trying to bring back the rodeo into our parish. And then it’s also going to give us more of an entertainment side so we can have a rodeo going on and have a permanent bandstand on the west side. We’re encouraging people to come and do more of the trail rides, we’re encouraging people to do more outdoor activities and we’re giving them the place to do it,” Bellard said.

Bellard also told News 10 that the renovation is not only an investment for the community but also for the parish by inviting new events to help build the economy.

“There’s the old saying if you build it they will come and I think that with this addition that we’re building on to it’s an investment for the parish and it’s an investment for the community. It’s a universal use facility it can be used for a lot of different things. Our main focus is on the rodeo scene but of course, when you have that kind of venue it attracts other events and we’re here for that also,” Bellard said.

Bellard said that the renovation is expected to be complete in February.