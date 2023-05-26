CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office spent two weeks monitoring driver speeds on roadways and finding surprising results along the way.

“It’s unbelievable how people have no concern or care about neighborhoods or rural areas where there are people riding horses or maybe kids on bicycles. It’s disturbing,” says St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

After receiving several complaints of speeding drivers on Houston Richard Rd., Guidroz had a solar powered trailer placed along the roadway that can keep track of every vehicle that drives by. “We pulled a report from it and that report tells us how many vehicles passed and what time they passed. It counts the number for us of how many were 10 miles over the speed limit, how many were 50 miles over the speed limit.

Reports showed that out 2,086 drivers that passed the trailer, 95% were traveling too fast. Over 400 drivers traveling 20 miles over the limit or higher.

The speed limit down the roadway is 20 miles per hour, and Guidroz says the fastest speed they have on record is 85. “State law says anything over 30 miles an hour, they can be incarcerated.”

By seeing the information from the reports, Guidroz says his office can get a better understanding of when the peak times are to track down violators. “Our patrol supervisor knows when to send the radar team out there. We determine what times we’re going to put our enforcement team at that location once we remove the trailer.”

Guidroz says he hopes to see the day where a new speed monitor is released that can also take pictures of the vehicles, to make citations even easier and faster.