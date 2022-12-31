ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — In St. Landry Parish, a rise in drive-by shootings has the sheriff’s office teaming up with city police and marshals to bring an end to violent crimes.

A special task force is being made to patrol city streets for the new year celebration.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz told News 10 that the task force will target drive-by shooting locations from the previous weeks and months.

“We are going to try to put an end to it or put a dapper into it to seize and get weapons off the streets,” he said.

Sheriff Guidroz said that law enforcement is aware of what can happen as the new year is a night of high activity and partying. This is why they chose New Year’s Eve to initiate the task force.

“Some will want to hide the fact that gunshots are going off with fireworks,” Guidroz said. “We are going to be in areas throughout the city to help them and to make arrests.

Guidroz also said that they are looking to be active all over the parish as celebrations continue through the night.

“After we do Opelousas, we will probably have to go to the smaller communities that have new police officers also.”

The efforts to help prevent more of these violent crimes from happening will continue on into the new year as law enforcement figure out more ways to help keep their community safe.