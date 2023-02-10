OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — JaMarcus McLendon, the son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon, was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison.

McLendon was convicted Feb. 2 of the first-degree murder of Nakia Ramer and Shaws Parish in 2016.

The two life sentences will be served without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

“The jury of twelve reached the unanimous verdict on February 2, 2023, after many days of evidence which included numerous witnesses, cell phone content and cell record mapping,” St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre said.