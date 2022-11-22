SUNSET, La. (KLFY) –It was a star-studded event that happened in the historic town of Sunset, Louisiana.

CBS soap opera stars wowed fans who all gathered to help promote cancer awareness, a devastating disease that impacts so many.

The stars arrived in grand style at The Little Big Cup Restaurant.

Stars of The Young and The Restless and The Bold and The Beautiful all greeted guests.

Katherine Kelly Lang, who stars as Brooke Logan on The Bold and The Beautiful, says the cause is close to her heart because she has lost friends and a family member to cancer.

“I’ have been working with the cancer support community for many years now because I’ve always wanted to get involved because my dad died of cancer when I was 13, colon cancer. I met a couple of different cancer organizations in the cancer support community and started working with them trying to bring awareness to what they do. The research has been incredible. I mean really what they do, they do everything for somebody going through cancer. Like they really will just walk you thru the process, so I really like working with them to help them out to raise money to send to them for everything they need to do.”

Southwest Louisiana has some of the highest cancer rates in the country, and Lang says she had to return after falling in love with Acadiana since her first visit.

That visit happened because of a chance meeting on a tour Lang hosted of The Bold and The Beautiful set and Los Angeles and Sanjay Marharaj was one the tourist.

“So he came on one of those and I got to talk to him, meet him face to face and we started planning fun events.”

Fun events like this one where fans have the opportunity to help raise awareness about a disease that impacts so many, as well as get up close and personal with their favorite stars for a most worthy cause.