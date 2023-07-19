GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) has confirmed there is a standoff happening on Martin Luther King Street in Grand Coteau.

SLPSO told News 10 that Perry Stelly, 62, has barricaded himself in his home after shooting at his girlfriend with a shotgun.

Police said he is being charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and resisting and officer.

According to Eddie Thibodeaux with the SLPSO, ” A little after 7 p.m. Grand Coteau received a call about a suspect who shot at his girlfriend with a shotgun and he is now barricaded in his house. So around 8:21 p.m. they called for our assistance so we have negotiators on scene. Right now they’re talking to the victims and his family member and they’re trying to contact Mr. Stelly to try and get this to a peaceful ending.”

Police advise you to stay away from the area as it is an active situation.

Information is limited at this time and will be updated as information is released.