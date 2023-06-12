St. Landry Parish law enforcement are searching for a tractor-trailer stolen from an Opelousas casino.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish law enforcement are searching for a tractor-trailer stolen from an Opelousas casino.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a blue 2021 Peterbilt Long Nose Model 389 tractor-trailer was stolen on June 10 from the Quarters Casino on Hwy. 744 in Opelousas. It was last seen just after 4 a.m. The license plate is P264976.

Anyone with information is asked to call 948-TIPS, dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile phone to submit your anonymous tip or download the free P3 app.

St. Landry Parish law enforcement are searching for a tractor-trailer stolen from an Opelousas casino.

All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.