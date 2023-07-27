ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A 15-year-old girl is missing in St. Landry Parish, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Leticia Lorenza Leon, 15, is a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. Lorenza is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and was last seen on foot wearing a white shirt and red joggers with black and white writing. Lorenza was also seen wearing a black and white Champion backpack.

Lorenza has tattoos of “Ohana” on her right wrist and “Maria Sanchez” on her left arm and chest. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said Lorenza is possibly heading toward the Franklin area.

Call Crime Stoppers at **TIPS, 337-948-8477 (TIPS) or 911 if you see her or know her whereabouts.