EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A Eunice man was shot and killed early Monday morning, authorities said.

Delridge Isaiah Robinson, 27, was found with a gunshot wound to the head, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

At approximately 1:41 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office received a phone call from the Eunice Police Department advising a male subject called them said he and his friend had been shot at, and his friend was in the car with a gunshot wound in the head. Deputies and officers with Eunice Police located the vehicle near the Acadian Medical Center just outside the Eunice city limits.

The driver died from his injuries, authorities said. The Acadian Medical Center reported the caller who had advised law enforcement of the shooting had been picked up and left the area.

Shortly after the shooting outside the city, the Eunice Police Department responded to another shooting complaint. It is possible that the two shootings are related. The sheriff’s office and the Eunice Police Department are working together on the cases, authorities said.