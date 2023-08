ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A grass fire in St. Landry Parish is out of control and has spread to nearby structures, authorities said.

The fire is in the vicinity of Hwy. 190 and Bertrand Road, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department. Bertrand Road is now closed in the area, and SLPSO is diverting traffic away from the area.

Fire District 3 is handling the fire at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.