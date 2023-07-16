OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A disturbance led to shots fired on Kim Drive in Opelousas today.

After 11:30 a.m., officers with the Opelousas Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Kim Drive. Initial investigation revealed several parties were involved in a physical confrontation.

According to authorities, at some point during the disturbance, a person later identified as Richard Birotte, 57, of Opelousas, produced a handgun and struck another party involved in the conflict.

During the assault, the firearm discharged. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Birotte was charged with Aggravated Assault, Illegal Discharge of a Weapon and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon. Several other parties involved in the disturbance were cited for disturbing the peace by fighting.

No serious injuries were reported.