OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Aug 17.

According to Police Chief Martin Mclendon, officers found one person with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg when they arrived to the 900 block of Perry Lane around 10 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Initial investigation suggests that a fight may have led to the shooting, according to Chief Mclendon.

No suspects have been named at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.