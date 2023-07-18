OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man was killed in a shooting near I-49, while two others were injured.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on July 16, just after 11:00PM. Preliminary reports indicate that the shooting happened near Scattered Acres Road and I-49 South.

Three people were inside a vehicle and were shot by an unknown suspect. Two of the passengers sustained non life-threatening injuries, but the driver of the vehicle, Malik A. White, 21 of Opelousas, died from their injuries at a local hospital.

The case is still under investigation and no other details are being released.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or **TIPS. All calls are anonymous and you will receive a $2,500 cash reward for an arrest in this case.