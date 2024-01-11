ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A shooting in St. Landry Parish put one person in the hospital and resulted in a standoff with law enforcement officials.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of Muscadine Road around 6 p.m. Thursday. An interaction between two brothers dangerously escalated into one of them shooting the other in the hand, according to SLPSO.

The victim called authorities, and once they arrived, the suspect barricaded himself in the home. Law enforcement officials had to use a taser to capture the suspect.

The suspect has been arrested and is now in custody, according to SLPSO. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities are still working to determine if the gun went off intentionally or accidentally. Law enforcement officials are still on the scene.

More information will be shared when made available.

Latest Posts