OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police responded to a man claiming to be shot on August 8.

An unidentified caller rang the Opelousas Police Department saying that he had been shot in the Alley B area on August 8, stated police.

The authorities stated the caller claimed that he was a victim of an alleged attempted robbery where he was approached by three men, one pulling out a handgun and shooting the victim.

The victim also said that had been shot earlier but was unable to alert anyone to his condition for quite some time after the shooting. The victim taken to an area hospital in serious condition, said police.

This investigation is ongoing. Updated will be posted when released.