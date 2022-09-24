OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A man is in serious to life-threatening condition after an early morning shooting in Opelousas.
According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), the shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of Academy and Blanchard St., outside of an after-hours restaurant locally referred to as “The Back.”
OPD says that the victim received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle before officers arrived on the scene.
The victim was responsive, but his condition is considered to be serious to life-threatening at this time.
No suspect or motive information is available at this time.
As the investigation is ongoing, more details will be provided as they become available.