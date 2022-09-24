OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A man is in serious to life-threatening condition after an early morning shooting in Opelousas.

According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), the shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning near the intersection of Academy and Blanchard St., outside of an after-hours restaurant locally referred to as “The Back.”

OPD says that the victim received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle before officers arrived on the scene.

The victim was responsive, but his condition is considered to be serious to life-threatening at this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No suspect or motive information is available at this time.

As the investigation is ongoing, more details will be provided as they become available.