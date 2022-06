EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A Tuesday evening shooting leaves one in the hospital.

According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, officers responded to a shooting Tuesday evening. An unidentified victim was shot on the corner of Jelk and Uylsse St.

The victim was transported to a Lafayette Hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and Eunice Police are trying to get a positive ID on the suspect.