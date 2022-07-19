ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz has issued a warning about a rise in police scams.

He says his office is seeing an uptick in people impersonating police officers.

“There are a lot of things these people do.”

If caught, he says, the penalty is no more than a $1K fine and imprisonment for no more than two years.

“It needs to be strengthened because we are seeing more and more people impersonate officers.”

Guidroz says it can be easy to fall victim to a phony traffic and or law enforcement scams and reminds the public that there is a law that says an unmarked police unit cannot be used during a traffic violation unless its is during a life-or-death situation.

“My advice to people is don’t stop, pull into a well-lit area, put on flashers, and wave your hand out of window. As law enforcement, we will know what you are doing,” Guidroz said.

Another big scam, he says, is residents falling victim to calls regarding outstanding warrants where the caller is asking for money over the phone.

“Don’t ever, ever, ever do that. That is not how the system works.”

Only a judge and or the D.A. can cancel a warrant.

He says if you receive that type of call and are worried, you should contact that agency directly.