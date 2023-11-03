OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– An Opelousas registered sex offender was arrested on Halloween after officers found him in a church with several children, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Frederick Bias Jr. was convicted in 2007 on one count of aggravated crimes against nature and was sentenced to eight years hard labor. Authorities said the victim in that incident was under the 5-yeard-old. Bias was released in 2015 and registered as a sex offender in Opelousas, according to SLPSO.

On Halloween, SLPSO officers were checking to make sure sex offenders registered in St. Landry Parish abided by the law that prevents them from passing out candy and gifts to kids. Officers saw Bias who approached them, offering candy in an Opelousas church with multiple children around.

Bias confessed to being in the church with kids there and was arrested, according to SLPSO.

