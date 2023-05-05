ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Severe weather pushed through areas of St. Landry Parish overnight and left multiple roads flooded.
According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, roads that have reports of flooding are as follows:
- Frank Rd. near The Crawfish Pond
- 3700 block of Hwy. 104, near Northwest High School
- Hwy. 190, near Dominique’s Stockyard
- Jennings Rd. is also impassable for cars and lower vehicles
Reports of damage to homes and buildings are also coming through.
More information on road closures will be provided as they become available.