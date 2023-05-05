ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Severe weather pushed through areas of St. Landry Parish overnight and left multiple roads flooded.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, roads that have reports of flooding are as follows:

Frank Rd. near The Crawfish Pond

3700 block of Hwy. 104, near Northwest High School

Hwy. 190, near Dominique’s Stockyard

Jennings Rd. is also impassable for cars and lower vehicles

Reports of damage to homes and buildings are also coming through.

More information on road closures will be provided as they become available.