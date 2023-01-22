OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – After investigating a stolen vehicle complaint, the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) arrested several minors.

On Jan. 21, Opelousas Police went to Indian Hills subdivision after receiving a call from On Star Service that a stolen vehicle from Beaumont, TX, was located in that subdivison.

Officers went to the area where they located the vehicle on Attakapas Drive and got into a foot chase with the occupants of the vehicle.

Once the vehicle had been disabled by On Star Service, the suspects fled on foot as officers used a K-9 officer.

OPD detained four minors that were in the vehicle and located two firearms along with a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.

After police contacted the parents of the minors, three out of the four minors are charged with the following:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Juvenile in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm with an obliterated serial number

Possession of Schedule I Drugs

Criminal Damage to Property

According to OPD, “The minors will face charges in the Juvenile Courts within the next week. The ages of those involved range from 11 to 16 years of age. It is very concerning that minors of this age are involved in such serious offenses. The Opelousas Police Department will work with the courts to see what can be done to intervene before young people find themselves facing such serious charges.”