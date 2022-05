OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — No injuries were reported after a school bus was involved in a crash on U.S. 190 near School Rd. near Lawtell Elementary this afternoon.

Louisiana State Police Troop I Public Information Officer Thomas Gossen confirmed no children were on the bus at the time of the crash, and the driver was not reported as injured.

State Police are investigating the crash. No further details are available at this time.