OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Construction at the Opelousas courthouse on Sunday has phone lines to the jail temporarily down.

According to Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, with the phone lines down, service to the jail as well as the main line (337-948-6516) are scheduled to be down from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. They ask that you use the backup phone number at 337-284-6100