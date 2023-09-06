ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Shauna Sias, director of S4K in St. Landry Parish, created her nonprofit organization to help kids discover their best selves.

“S4K stands for Strictly For Kids,” Sias said. “When we think about things to do in our community for children, there’s not much. So, after talking with my son and a few members of the team, we decided that we would come up with something strictly for kids.”

Sias said S4K is designed to be a safe place for kids to go after school, while also providing internet and printer access to those who come in.

The mission is to teach kids essential life skills such as cooking, laundry, professional development and personal care. It also provides an environment where kids can learn to communicate.

Sias told News 10 her purposes are to provide a service that prioritizes the mental health of the youth and give a chance for members of her team to help point kids in right direction.

“They come to us, they be themselves, and we engage when we can,” Sias said.

A donation opened up new possibilities for Sias and S4K.

“Gwen Gradney is the lady who actually owned this building, and she literally said that the lord told her to give me a space so I can be at one central location,” Sias said.

With a location on Prejean Highway, the vision is within reach.

The facility opens on Oct. 2. Sias said S4K will be free for kids after school, and any donations from the community will be appreciated.

To donate time or money to help the organization you can visit their wish list, PayPal or visit their weekly fundraisers on Friday with food provided by Gradney’s at S4K, located at 10303 Prejean Highway.

The public is also welcomed to attend the “Purpose After Loss” event with Sandra Sterling on Sept. 30 at the S4K location.