OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police need the public’s help locating missing 16-year-old Joseph Guillory.

Guillory was reported as a runaway by a parent on March 10, 2022. He’s has been absent from home since the late evening of March 8, 2022.

Anyone with information about Guillory’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)