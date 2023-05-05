EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A Eunice business owner is in disbelief after learning that the roof at her nail salon collapsed during a rainstorm Thursday night.

Kim Keohavong is the owner of Vibrant Nails & Spa and says she got the call at 5 a.m. Friday.

“I had a phone call at five o’clock this morning from a client that works for the police department here in Eunice, and she said Kim can you please come to the shop your building is destroyed. I hurried up and came and the glass is all broken and the whole entire ceiling is caved in.”

Keohavong says she has dealt with several issues with the building since opening the salon in 2014 and says damages experienced today are the result of management not taking the time repair the building.

“I just feel like the building is really old and overtime with that and plus the bad weather that’s probably what it was. We’ve been having a lot of issues with the building and always notified the manager about it; I feel like they just patch things up and they’re not really fixing it.”

As Keohavong deals with the shock of losing her business, she remains thankful no one was injured.

“I’m just grateful that it didn’t happen during business hours. It would have been more of a loss so I’m just thankful that we weren’t in there or that any of my clients were in there.”

Aside from a small water leak at the hair salon next door, no other damages have been reported at the shopping center.