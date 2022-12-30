ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Following a morning of heavy rain that brought flooding to parts of St. Landry Parish, city officials have announced that they are closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on.
The closures are:
Collins Road, Plaisance area
Lilac Road, Plaisance area
St. Amand Road, Plaisance area
Prayer House Road, Washington area
True Vine Road, Washington area
White Oak Road, Washington area
Chris Road, Cankton area
Gills Road, Cankton area
Summner Road, Lawtel area
Benny Pitre, Lawtel area
Celeste Road, Lawtel area
Falcon Road, Lawtel area
Houston Richard Road, Lawtel area
Joe W Road, Lawtel area
Hypolite Miller Road, Sunset area
City officials say crews are clearing the roadways and ditches of debris and say sandbags are available at the Yambilee Building on W. Landry Street in Opelousas.