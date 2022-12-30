ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Following a morning of heavy rain that brought flooding to parts of St. Landry Parish, city officials have announced that they are closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on.

The closures are:

Collins Road, Plaisance area

Lilac Road, Plaisance area

St. Amand Road, Plaisance area

Prayer House Road, Washington area

True Vine Road, Washington area

White Oak Road, Washington area

Chris Road, Cankton area

Gills Road, Cankton area

Summner Road, Lawtel area

Benny Pitre, Lawtel area

Celeste Road, Lawtel area

Falcon Road, Lawtel area

Houston Richard Road, Lawtel area

Joe W Road, Lawtel area

Hypolite Miller Road, Sunset area

City officials say crews are clearing the roadways and ditches of debris and say sandbags are available at the Yambilee Building on W. Landry Street in Opelousas.