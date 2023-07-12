EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Irma Trosclair, who recently retired as superintendent of the Lafayette Parish School System, is the new principal at Eunice High School. The hire was announced on the school’s Facebook page in a post dated July 1.

Trosclair earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from McNeese State University and a Master of Education in Administration Supervision degree from Louisiana State University. After 18 years in the classroom teaching grades 1-12, Trosclair moved into administration as the principal of Eunice Elementary School and later South Crowley Elementary School.

She joined LPSS as its first school improvement administrator in 2015. She was promoted to assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction in 2018. Following the retirement of Superintendent Donald Aguillard in 2019, Trosclair stepped in as interim-superintendent.

Trosclair stepped down as LPSS superintendent after the 2022-23 school year.

She replaces Mitchell Fontenot, who was named a Louisiana Principal of the Year semifinalist multiple times, most recently for the 2022-23 school year.