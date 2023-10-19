GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY)– A recall was filed against Grand Coteau Police Chief Jeffrey Carl Guilbeau who was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s office on multiple charges in July, according to the Secretary of State’s records.

Alderman Devin Thomas said Guilbeau was placed on administrative leave Wednesday.

Guilbeau was charged with:

Distribution of Schedule I narcotics (2 counts)

Theft

Obstruction of justice (3 counts)

Malfeasance in office (3 counts)

The recall to get Guilbeau out of office was filed on Sept. 11 with reasons listed as: malfeasance in office, distribution of Schedule 1 narcotics and theft.

Thomas said 300 signatures are needed for the recall.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said his office did a month-long investigation into the chief after receiving complaints of illegal drug activity earlier this year.

“He fell right into a trap that is easy to fall into with law enforcement, and that is drugs and money and women,” Guidroz said.

Guilbeau also submitted a letter of resignation in June to Mayor Patrick Richard, but retracted it shortly after and resumed duty on June 28.

“I want all citizens of Grand Coteau, Louisiana, to know that we’re moving forward in the great direction and right direction,” Thomas said. “I want to apologize for everything that’s been going on. We’re staying strong, staying committed, and everything will be okay.”

News 10 contacted the mayor of Grand Coteau and Guilbeau for comments and did not receive any by news time.

