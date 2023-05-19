ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A man and woman from Lafayette were arrested on drug charges in St. Landry Parish last week.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, Tylan Edmond, 30, known as rapper Dope Boy Nike, and Michelle Pierre, 36, both of Lafayette, were arrested on Friday, May 12.

“On May 12, 2023 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit was conducting criminal patrol in a high drug trafficking area,” Guidroz said. “Detectives observed a black male subject exit the passenger side of a white 4 door sedan and began running. During the foot chase, Detectives observed the black male remove a bag from his pants and began pouring the contents out as he was running.”

Guidroz said detectives were able to apprehend the black male, later identified as Edmond. The driver, identified as Pierre, was also placed under arrest. Detectives were able to retrieve 681 suspected ecstasy pills and 12.5 grams of suspected marijuana. The estimated street value of the illegal narcotics seized is estimated at $3,530, authorities said.

On May 13, Edmond was booked into the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Jail and charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (MDMA), possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (Marijuana), obstruction of justice and resisting an officer by flight.

Michelle Pierre was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with principal to possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (MDMA) and principal to possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (Marijuana).

It was later learned that Edmond is on parole until 2029 and is currently enrolled in Drug Court program in Lafayette.

Anyone with information about illegal weapon or drug activity is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers and information are kept strictly confidential.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.