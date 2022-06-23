UPDATE, 4:40 p.m.: Dustin “Smiley” Gotreaux, 35 of Eunice was apprehended at 4 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Magnolia Ave.

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Eunice Police search for a man involved in a Thursday morning shooting in Eunice that left one man in the hospital.

According to Eunice Police, officers responded to a shooting Thursday morning at 9 a.m. near the intersection of Park Ave and 13th Street. Investigations found that the suspect, riding a bicycle, approached the victim who was walking on Park Ave. and fired 4 shots at him, hitting him 3 times. The victim, a 39-year-old male, was transported to a hospital for his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Dustin Gotreaux Bike

Dustin “Smiley” Gotreaux, 35 of Eunice is the suspect in this case. Eunice Police believe this incident to be a random shooting of opportunity. Gotreaux had recently made threats of harming others and himself. The handgun he used and possesses is believed to be stolen from a relative. The bicycle he was riding is a red 20″ with white or large whitewall tires.

If anyone has information of Gotreaux’s whereabouts, please call Eunice Police at 337-457-2626. Eunice Police strongly recommend not approaching Gotreaux.