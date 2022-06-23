UPDATE, 4:40 p.m.: Dustin “Smiley” Gotreaux, 35 of Eunice was apprehended at 4 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Magnolia Ave.
EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Eunice Police search for a man involved in a Thursday morning shooting in Eunice that left one man in the hospital.
According to Eunice Police, officers responded to a shooting Thursday morning at 9 a.m. near the intersection of Park Ave and 13th Street. Investigations found that the suspect, riding a bicycle, approached the victim who was walking on Park Ave. and fired 4 shots at him, hitting him 3 times. The victim, a 39-year-old male, was transported to a hospital for his injuries. His current condition is unknown.
Dustin “Smiley” Gotreaux, 35 of Eunice is the suspect in this case. Eunice Police believe this incident to be a random shooting of opportunity. Gotreaux had recently made threats of harming others and himself. The handgun he used and possesses is believed to be stolen from a relative. The bicycle he was riding is a red 20″ with white or large whitewall tires.
If anyone has information of Gotreaux’s whereabouts, please call Eunice Police at 337-457-2626. Eunice Police strongly recommend not approaching Gotreaux.