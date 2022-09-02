LIVONIA, La. (KLFY) — A number of public fights at Livonia High School have led to the cancellation of tonight’s season opener against Port Barre High, according to the school’s social media.

Originally, the game was scheduled to go forward, though it would have been closed to fans and the public. However, shortly after 1:30 p.m. today, Livonia High announce the game would be canceled outright.

WVLA reported earlier this week that two students allegedly beat another student in a classroom Thursday. One of the students went to the hospital. Another fight broke out in the school’s parking lot Wednesday and is being investigated as a separate incident.