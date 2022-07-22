ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Several Parishes in Southwest La. are out of power, here is what’s going on.

In Port Barre north to Palmetto, down Hwy 360, about 3,000 customers are without power in that area as confirmed by Chief of Palmetto David Decote.

A breaker at the Plaisance substation that feeds St. Landry Parish has gone out, crews are currently en route to figure out exactly what it is.

The cause is currently being evaluated and the distribution operations team is trying to restore power as soon as possible. It is not anticipated to be a long outage, but there is no time frame as to when power will be back quite yet.

10,000 total customers are out of power – Evangeline Parish, Avoyelles Parish, and Acadia Parish have also been affected.

Updates will follow as they are provided.