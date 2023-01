PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) Port Barre Police are looking for a woman they said passed counterfeit money at stores in Port Barre and Krotz Springs.

In a post made Friday by Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux, the woman passed the counterfeit money at two different dollar stores.

Boudreaux said the woman then left the area driving a white Kia with the Georgia Plate #TDM0139

Photo Credit: Port Barre police

Anyone knowing her whereabouts should contact the Port Barre Police at (337) 585-6212.