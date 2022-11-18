PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — Port Barre High School has been evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday, police said.

In a Facebook post signed by Port Barre Police Chief Deon R. Boudreaux, the school found a bomb threat message written on a bathroom wall.

Earlier Friday, Beau Chêne High School in Arnuadville was placed under lockdown after a similar threat was found.

“Could be a copycat due to the Beau Chene bomb threat alert,” the post reads. “However, we are not taking it lightly and officers are on scene. This will be thoroughly investigated.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.