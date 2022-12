PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — According to Chief Deon Boudreaux, Port Barre Police Department received a complaint on Dec. 8 that led to the arrest of Donald Breaux II, 53, on Friday, Dec. 9. Breaux was charged with Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and Attempted Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

Police say Breaux admitted to the allegations during the investigation.

There are no further details at this time.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.