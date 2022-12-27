ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Port Barre man was arrested Tuesday in relation to animal cruelty.

Jimmy J. Olivier Jr., 52, of Darryl Lane in Port Barre, was arrested with one count of Cruelty to Animals.

Animal Control Director, Spencer Cornette, was alerted on Dec. 24 that a dog had no food or water and that the dog’s collar was extremely tight.

Cornette went to the location and found the dog running on Limestone Rd. He picked up the dog and transported it to the animal control shelter.

A veterinarian was contacted immediately, and Cornette received instructions on how to care for the dog until treatment was available on Monday.

Cornette contacted Detective Mark Kidder and told him that the dog had severe lacerations around the neck. Cornette showed Kidder pictures of the dogs wounds and Kidder got an arrest warrant due to the neglect of the dog.

An arrest warrant was issued on December 27, 2022, for violation of Louisiana Revised State Statute 14:102.1(i) – Cruelty to Animals, due to the dog’s lacerated neck from a tight collar and not providing proper vet care. The offender was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.